St. John's Finishes Third at St. John's Women's Intercollegiate

The Johnnies saw three players finish in a fourth-place tie in their final tournament of the fall slate

Oct. 24, 2017

Photo Gallery HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. -St. John’s women’s golf team saw three players (Sofie Huseby, Linda Wang and Andrea Sanchez) finish in a fourth-place tie to conclude the sixth-annual St. John’s Women’s Intercollegiate at Saint Andrew’s Golf Club in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.



Despite the wind and rain, the Red Storm finished strong, carding a team total 631 over the two-round tournament to place third in the conclusion of its fall schedule.



“Conditions were really tough today,” St. John’s head coach Ambry Bishop said. “With the high winds we didn’t see our best round of the season, however, this gives us motivation moving forward. We have the ability to be a strong team this spring and I look forward to working hard in the off season to accomplish our goal of winning titles.”



Huseby, Wang and Sanchez all registered a team-low 156 over the two rounds of play. Huseby, who played in the individual slot for the tournament, shot a team-low 78 in round two; highlighted by a pair of par-5 birdies on the seventh and 18th holes.



Kaitleen Shee also picked up a fourth top-10 finish for the Johnnies when the sophomore posted a round-two mark of 81, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole. The eagle was the second of the tournament for the Red Storm, with the first coming off the club of Linda Wang in round one. Shee’s round-two play was accompanied by two birdies on the back nine stretch.



Rounding out the scoring for St. John’s were juniors Alejandra Sanchez and Lydia Kim, shooting a combined 160 in round two.



As a team, Quinnipiac climbed a pair of spots with a combined 626 to finish with a two-stroke victory over second place Brown.



In the individual competition, Brown’s Brittany Park claimed medalist honors posting a combined 147 to sit five-strokes ahead of second place Alexandra Sazhin of Quinnipiac.



As the cold fronts begin to move in, the St. John’s women’s golf team polishes off its fall schedule for 2017 and will take the next few months to prepare for its upcoming spring tournaments.



For all the latest news on the St. John's women's golf team, log on to RedStormSports.com and follow the team (@StJohnsWGolf) on Twitter and on Instagram (StJohnsWGolf). You can join the conversation with the hashtag, #SJUWG.






